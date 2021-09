SWABI: District police have seized 850kg hashish and arrested 140 persons during August. Talking to journalists, District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib Khansaid the police also seized 3 kalakovs, 39 Kalashinkovs, 30 guns and 430 pistols. Answering a question, he said that an eight-member gang of motorbike lifters had also been busted and 32 motorcycles recovered. He said several motorbikes were later handed over to their owners.