Waheed steers SSGC to big win in PPFL

LAHORE: Muhammad Waheed’s back-to-back four goals got Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) a big win in the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium Multan.

SSGC defeated Huma Club by 6-2 goals. SSGC had 4-1 lead against Huma Club at the end of the first half. In the 6th minute, Muhammad Ibrahim opened the account for Huma Club. Only ten minutes later, Sadam Hussain equalised for SSGC.

Muhammad Waheed scored four goals for SSGC in the 24th, 44th, 87th and 89th minutes. Muhammad Tahir also scored for SSGC in the 40th minute. Maihan Faizee of Huma Club made it 6-2 in the injury time of the last half.

Ubaid of SSGC received a yellow card for foul play in the 50th minute. In another match, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) defeated Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) 3-1. PCAA took 1-0 lead when Muhammad Naeem scored in the 30th minute. Medhi Hassan equalised in the 61st minute. The second and third goals for PAF were scored by Faisal Yaseen and Mujahid in the 63rd and 68th minutes, respectively.