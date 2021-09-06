Dispute between two tribes nearing settlement in Torghar: MPA

MANSEHRA: Torghar district development advisory committee Chairman MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan has said the land dispute between the Akazai and Gujjar tribes had almost been settled.

“Some miscreants have been fueling this decade-long dispute to pitch both tribes against each other for vested interest but their evil designs would never be accomplished at any cost,” he told a jirga held in Torghar on Sunday.

He said that a group of miscreants destroyed standing crops at the disputed land and held the Akazai tribe responsible for it.

“More than 90 percent of Gujjars have accepted the ownership of the Akazai tribe of the disputed land and accepted their possession as tenants and the rest are in talks with us and this issue would be settled soon,” he added. He asked tribesmen to show utmost flexibility and restraint in dealing with the issue.

“A grand jirga of all tribes living in the district for centuries would shortly be summoned for settlement of this land dispute once and for all,” the lawmaker said.