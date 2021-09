LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhDs to its five scholars. Saima Shahid has been awarded PhD in the subject of Communication Studies, Syed Adeel Abbas in the subject of High Energy Physics, Yasmeen Tabassum in the subject of Sports Sciences and Physical Education, Ch Naeem Ullah Khan in the subject of Law and Human Rights and Muhammad Shareh Qazi in the subject of International Relations after approval of their theses.