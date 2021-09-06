Nation prepares to pay rich tribute to martyrs, ghazis

Islamabad:The Defence Day of Pakistan is celebrated each year on September 06 with patriotic zeal and zest as National Day to commemorate and pay rich tributes to martyrs and Ghazis of the armed forces and heroes from all walks of life who rendered their lives while safeguarding the motherland against the aggression of Indian forces during the wars including 1965 and Kargil.

The whole world had witnessed the passion and unprecedented sacrifices of the Pakistani nation which it demonstrated in standing firm with its armed forces throughout during the challenging times. Therefore, on this day, the whole nation presents a salute to the Shuhada and Ghazis who performed their duties to defend the motherland. The Pakistani armed forces had embodied the spirit of bravery and selfless sacrifices in safeguarding the geographical boundaries of the country. Other than wartime, the soldiers also stay alert round-the-clock to contribute to national relief services during the emergencies.

In all testing times floods, earthquakes or pandemic, the forces immediately launch humanitarian efforts to help assist humanity in disaster-hit areas. On this day, the nation renews the pledge that it would stand resolute in face of all challenges. It is a day of national unity and solidarity as the nation had become victorious against all adversaries while strictly adhering to the national motto of Quaid’s golden principles: Faith, Unity and Discipline.

The border areas in Lahore, Sialkot and Sindh were attacked by the enemy on September 6, 1965. The battle continued till the time when the United Nations administered ceasefire was accepted by both sides on September 22, 1965. But during the course of action, our brave soldiers had not only defended its territory but had also protected the lives and homes of thousands of civilians. Therefore, the nation pays tribute to all those national heroes who had rendered their lives in line with their duties. On Defence Day, a number of events and military parades are held across the country to project the cutting-edge technologies of military warfare.