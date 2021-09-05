LHC reduces fine amount for Ruda

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has reduced the amount of fine imposed on the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) for repeatedly filing similar applications against stay on the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project and also changing its counsel.

On August 31, Justice Shahid Karim verbally imposed Rs500,000 fine on the Ruda in the presence of its chief executive officer, Imran Amin, in the court. In the written order of that hearing, the judge observed that various anomalies have crept in the filing of these applications.