Paralympics winner greeted

Islamabad : Japanese ambassador Matsuda Kuninori greeted athlete Haider Ali on becoming the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in the discus throw competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games.

"The commitment and hard work by Haider Ali is exemplary. He made his country proud by achieving the gold medal. This could be the defining moment in which we see Pakistan's athletes rising in the world of sport,” the envoy said in a message.

The envoy said after 13 days of serious competitions with the Paralympians' best performance, the Tokyo Paralympics came to a close.

"The Harmonious Cacophony, the theme of the closing ceremony, acknowledges diversity among people and transforms their differences into a shared unity," he said.