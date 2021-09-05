‘Rosefinch’ population fast decreasing in Islamabad

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has pointed out that the population of widely popular common rosefinch bird is fast decreasing in the capital city due to poaching and its illegal trade for last many years

According to the details, IWMB has issued a new warning about decreasing population of common rosefinch and also asked the people to inform about those elements who are involved in its poaching and selling.

Common Rosefinch is a sparrow-sized bird, mottled brown above with a streaked breast, pale belly and forked tail.

Adult male easily recognized by its red head, chest and rump. Females and juvenile males may be mistaken for house sparrows, but are slimmer with shorter and deeper bill.

The birds lovers who have special interest in the sound of birds say that common rosefinch has a very melodious, pure and short whistle sound, often rendered as ‘pleased to meet you’.

Iftikhar Lodhi, a bird lover, said there was a time when common rosefinch was found everywhere and its sound was quite familiar to the residents of Islamabad.

“I don’t think that any one in Islamabad has not heard the sound of common rosefinch as it was found everywhere in the urban and rural areas,” he said.

The common rosefinch birds eat seeds, buds and small invertebrates and a group of rosefinches are collectively known as a ‘bouquet’ of finches.

The environmentalists have been continuously pointing out that every animal and bird species has its unique role in protection of the ecological settings in the Margalla hills.

Faizan Ahmad, a student of environmental sciences, said “The birds and animals are selfless laborers who tirelessly work for the natural environment. If any species faces extinction it means a gap will be created that will ultimately disturb the whole ecological mechanism.”