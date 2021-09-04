Govt takes U-turn on BRT subsidy issue: PPP senator

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid has criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for taking another U-turn by giving Rs2.8 billion subsidy for one of its most controversial projects - Bus Rapid Transit (BTT).

Talking to reporters here on Friday, she recalled that the opposition had been stating from the day one that the PTI govt would grant subsidy to this controversial project but the rulers were denying and making tall claims otherwise. The PPP senator observed that the rulers had been terming BRT one of the best projects but it failed within its first year of launch.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that those hiding behind the stay order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were worried from holding investigations into the BRT project but they would find no place to hide their faces once the people knew the facts. She said the Peshawar BRT was launched only for getting commissions but now people would pay for the losses from their own pockets.

The PPP Senator said that cases were being filed against opposition leaders without any justification while the accused behind the wheat and sugar scam were enjoying perks in government.

The PPP leader also came down hard on the government for growing price-hikes. “People are committing suicide due to unemployment and price-hike in the three-day rule of the so-called harbinger of change,” she added.