Seven uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved seven development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs21.476 billion.

These schemes were approved in the eighth meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes include: Insaf Afternoon Schools Programme at a cost of Rs6.356billion, Establishment of 100-Bed Hospital in UC Lakhwanwal, Gujrat tehsil and district at a cost of Rs1.399b, Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases like Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer, etc (Revised) at a cost of Rs1.909 billion, Enhanced HIV/AIDS Control Programme Punjab (3 years phase-II Revised) at a cost of Rs2.380b, Development of Online Statistical System in Punjab at a cost of Rs496.068m and Construction of Gated Head Regulator.