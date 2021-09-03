‘Chaman border could be closed for some time due to threats’

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD/TORKHAM: Interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said the Chaman border with Afghanistan could be closed for some time due to “some threats”, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said Pakistani security forces are present at the border and that Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan. He did not specify the nature of the threats.

Pakistan has two main

border crossings with Afghanistan. Chaman in Balochistan and Torkham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At the Torkham border, Frontier Corps North Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sajid Majeed briefed national and international media about security arrangements on the Pak-Afghan border, including comprehensive security mechanism and development projects in the merged areas.

He said 98 per cent of the fencing has been completed and the 2,600km border with Afghanistan is fully secured. Movement of people from authorised border crossings, including Torkham, is allowed and only those people with valid visa documents are permitted. He said no major refugee influx has been reported so far.

“We are ready for every challenge,” he said, adding that the security situation has improved and patrolling of troops has been enhanced on the Pakistani side. Drones and other surveillance technology are being used under the inclusive border management mechanism. He said the fence has significantly reduced chances of infiltration from across the border.