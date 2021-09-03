Concern over occupation of parking spaces by car dealers in G-8

Islamabad: The car dealers have occupied most of the spaces that actually fall in the public parking area along with footpaths to run their businesses in Sector G-8.

According to the details, several residents of the G-8 sector have submitted applications to the local administration against occupation of the public parking areas. They informed that encroachments on roadsides and footpaths are causing problems for the motorists and pedestrians as well.

There are around 50 showrooms and most of them have no space due to which they use footpaths, pavements, and roads for parking of their vehicles.

Asif Mehmood, a resident of the G-8 sector, said scores of visitors come to the G-8 Markaz for shopping but most of them find no space to park their vehicles.

“The owners of the showrooms have deployed armed guards who stop visitors to park their vehicles in public parking areas. The question is who has allowed them to occupy public parking areas and pose threats to the visitors,” he said.

Sohail Akhter, another resident, said “I have been living in this sector for last five years. Every time the administration took action against encroachment it again appeared after some time.” “There should be a permanent solution to this problem. If car dealers have no space then how can they run their businesses in this sector,” he said.

The car showrooms owners claimed that they have paid money to utilize public parking areas for their businesses. But they did not mention whom they have paid money for this purpose.