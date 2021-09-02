DIG Maqsood Ahmed appointed as IPO Pakistan president

The International Police Organisation (IPO) has appointed Sindh Police Security Division chief Maqsood Ahmed Memon as president of the IPO Pakistan.

In a statement, it was stated that this is a historic achievement in the developments for the IPO globally and “we’re very fortunate to have DIG Maqsood Ahmed as the president of IPO Pakistan Section whose abilities cannot be underestimated and who keeps introducing brilliant Counter Terrorism and Security techniques applying latest technology yet using human to guarantee success.”

DIG Ahmed’s IPO rank is high officer L3 and chief instructor (Section ID: HQ-PAK – 001) till December 2026. He will be working as state police officer DIG and section leader/president for the IPO Pakistan.

Profile

Lieutenant (retd) Maqsood Ahmed is presently serving as deputy inspector general of police, operations, Sindh CPO, Karachi. He has served the police department in various positions and locations. He joined the police service in 2001 as assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and managed and monitored numerous gatherings of national and international significance under crucial situations.

He has been honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding services and professional skills. Keeping in view his professional acumen and dedication, he was entrusted the job of establishing a special security unit in the Sindh Police for the protection of VIPs. Currently, he is pursuing a PhD from the UK.

DIG Ahmed ensured 100 per cent attendance of prisoners in courts where their cases were under trial. He carried out his duties during annual religious festivals and succeeded in keeping peace under challenging situations of violence and terrorism.

He performed extremely well in providing protection to important personalities whenever and wherever needed. On July 21, 2008, he took charge of newly established Centralized Security Headquarters, CCP Karachi, and carried out the difficult task of re-organising the three dignitary security zones into one centralized unit.

DIG Ahmed successfully monitored mega events in Karachi like IDEAS 2008, religious processions, Expo 2008 and Sri Lanka cricket team’s tour 2009 in addition to some other local sport events. In view of his professional acumen, skills and dedication to duties, he was entrusted the job of establishing a special security unit in the Sindh Police for the protection of important personalities and vital installations.

He established first-ever exclusive VVIP security unit in Pakistan with specialised police personnel, sophisticated weapons, modern anti-sabotage equipment and conducted VVIP movements efficiently, including those of foreign dignitaries.

In coordination with the SBB EPTC, he started Hostile Environment Awareness Training (HEAT) for schools, colleges, universities, public service organisations and professional groups. DIG Ahmed upgraded the training curriculum of commandos by incorporating several tactical and capacity building courses, including a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) course, a motor driving course, and e-learning, e-mapping and advanced counterterrorism courses.

He conceived, developed and got approved from the Government of Sindh the visionary idea of a Promise of Peace project that provides for emergency response and facilitative services as well as a counterterrorism mechanism. He established three new services under the Promise of Peace project -- Police Emergency Services 911, Police Facilitation Centers and Institute of Peace and Policing Studies -- which will soon be upgraded to the first-ever counterterrorism university in Pakistan.

In recognition of his invaluable services to the Police Department, especially in the field of security, the coveted civil award ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ was conferred on him by then president Asif Ali Zardari.