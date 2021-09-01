LHC stops medical, dental colleges’ admission tests

MULTAN: A Lahore High Court Multan bench has stopped medical and dental colleges’ admission tests and sought a reply from the Pakistan Medical Dental Council by September 2. Earlier, the petitioner Ateeba Jafar filed a petition challenging the medical entry test, stating that the Higher Education Commission had fixed the medical entry test date for September 26. The HEC communicated three days before that the entry tests are scheduled for August 31 instead of September 26. The petitioner told the court that according to rules, the entry test date may be changed on a 15-day notice. Thus the HEC and the PMDC have violated rules and regulations and violated Article 25 of the 1973 Constitution.