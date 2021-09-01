Punjab MPAs seek info from depts under RTI

LAHORE: For the first time in Punjab’s history, various MPAs have submitted applications under the Right to Information Act 2013 for making public information by various departments.

According to documents received by daily Jang, PPP MPA Makhdoom Syed Usman Mahmood submitted an application to make public information about the faulty drainage of various areas by the executive engineer, Public Health, Sadiqabad. MPA Rukhsana Kausar sought information from the Sheikhupura deputy commissioner about land transfers and registries in the last two years. She also requested to make public information about illegally-constructed houses and buildings in District Sheikhupura. MPA Uzma Kardar sought information from the School Education Department about the number of people looking after schools and their salaries. MPA Neelum Hayat Malik asked the Social Welfare Department and the Baitul Mal to inform her about the number of shelter homes established from 2012 to 2021. She also asked about the institutions set up to empower women from 2013 to 2021. She enquired about shelter homes set up for the rich. She asked the Punjab IGP to tell her whether the Greater Iqbal Park has its own security mechanism or it depends on the Punjab Police for security. She asked the head of the Safe City Authority to provide information about the number of cameras in the Lahore city. She asked how much of these cameras are functional. She also sought a report on the performance of the Safe City Authority from 2013 to 2021. Neelum Hayat Malik asked the home secretary and the IGP to give information on the number of women police stations set up in Lahore and Central Punjab. She sought a report on the performance of women police stations from 2013 to 2021. The MPAs have requested to make public the sought information within 14 days under the RTI.