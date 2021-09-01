Missing student abused, strangulated in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A class-nine student, who went missing from his village on Monday, was found to be abused and strangulated in an abandoned place in district Khairpur.

Siddique Arejo, son of Mushtaq Arejo, student of Class IX, had mysteriously gone missing from his village near Pir Jo Goth on Monday. His parents informed the local police which started a search operation and found the strangulated body of the missing student. The police later arrested a suspect, Razaq Khaskheli, who during the investigation confessed to abusing and strangulating the boy.