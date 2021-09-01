Responsible digital news platforms future of journalism: speakers

KARACHI: Independent and responsible digital news platforms are the future of journalism in Pakistan, senior journalists said in a virtual capstone project launch ceremony, organised by Global Neighbourhood for Media Innovations (GNMI) under its Pakistan Entrepreneurial Journalism Programme.

Speaking to the session on the importance of ethics in digital journalism, senior journalist Mazhar Abbas said the mainstream media often ignored local news, mostly relying on big events. He said the digital news platforms could change this pattern by covering stories from remote areas, especially focusing on ethical and moral issues. Abbas said he had seen many journalists struggling in the field, adding that when journalists entered, they found practical journalism was different from subjects taught to him in the educational institutions. The veteran journalist said entrepreneurs should not compromise on journalistic code of conducts in their works, and should verify their sources or double-check the facts, must know their subject before starting to work on the story.

The GNMI’s Pakistan Entrepreneurial Journalism Programme last year supported the journalists building their capacity by using modern technology and brand marketing for broadening the scales and number of independent and responsible news media platforms in the country. Several journalists including Mazhar Abbas, Kamal Siddiqui, Gharida Farooqui, Ayesha Bakhsh, Aoun Sahi, Tanzila Mazhar, Haroon Rashid, Ambar Shamsi, Sabookh Syed, Afia Salam, Zoofeen Ebrahim, Faisal Karim, Iffat Umer Rizvi, Tehreem Azeem, Masood Raza, Lubna Jerar Naqvi, Uzma Alkarim and Nadia Naqi, while the co-founder of Bramerz Badar Khushnood and entrepreneur Marjan Arbab, also attended the virtual session.

Broadcast journalist and president of GNMI, Najia Ashar, said in her keynote address that the objective of the programme was to provide essential training to journalists in content production, digital marketing, and monetisation as well as provision of resources to help them launch their own news outlets independently. “It was a learning process not only for our participants but also for us. A group of 20 national and international experts in media, technology and business was engaged in conducting the trainings with us. They also provided them one-to-one mentoring, and now launching 20 independent digital news startups,” she said.