Workshop arranged for MPAs on ADP

PESHAWAR: The Planning and Development (P&D) Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday arranged an awareness-raising workshop for the provincial assembly members (MPAs) on the Annual Development Plan (ADP).

The P & D Department Secretary Ameer Sultan Tareen informed the parliamentarian that the government was pressing hard to start the preparation for Annual Development Cycle Management before the provincial budget 2022-23 so that the projects should be included in the ADP.

He said the P & D Department under direction from the KP government is preparing different development manuals, guidelines with the financial support of the Governance and Policy Project MDTF World Bank.

It is being done for the convenience of the government officials and the MPAs to expedite the planning process and ensure completion of the development projects in time, added the senior official. The secretary said the MPAs could identify the development projects in the 2nd quarter of the financial year for the next budget.

An expert on the federal development planning and a former economist at the Planning Commission, Shahid, briefed the MPAs and advisors to the chief ministers on different steps of the planning cycle ranging from PC-I to PC-V.