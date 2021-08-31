Denmark to fund for combating smuggling of migrants

Islamabad:The government of Denmark signed a DKK 10 million partnership agreement with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) – UN Migration Agency in Pakistan to assist Pakistani authorities and build capacity to meet the challenges occurred on Pakistan as a result of irregular migration.

Under the signed partnership agreement, Denmark will provide funds to implement a comprehensive and coordinated response to combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) in Pakistan.

The partnership agreement was signed by the Lis Rosenholm, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan and Ms. Mio Sato, Chief of Mission, IOM Pakistan at the Danish Embassy in Islamabad. IOM, in close partnership with the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan will implement a range of activities relating to prevention of TIP and SOM as well as ensuring protection of victims of these organized crimes. IOM Pakistan has closely aligned all project activities with the priorities of the FIA as outlined in their National Action Plan (2021-2025) to Combat TIP and SOM in Pakistan.

Over a duration of three years, IOM will strengthen technical capacities of relevant stakeholders’ immigration and border management officials to prevent irregular migration, work closely with vulnerable populations to encourage regular migration as opposed to irregular migration and provide direct assistance to victims of TIP and SOM, enabling them to sustainably reintegrate into the society.