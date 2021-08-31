EU removes US from Covid ‘safe list’

Brussels: The European Union on Monday removed six territories including the United States from its list of countries exempted from restrictions on non-essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the United States of America were removed from the list," a statement from the European Council said. The recommendation from the Council, which represents member state governments, is not binding on national capitals, which may yet choose to allow fully vaccinated US travellers to visit despite concerns about rising numbers of Covid cases in the country.