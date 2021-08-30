86 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as 86 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,387 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 1,353 while 21,601 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 240 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 53 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital. He said that 567 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

43,762 more vaccinated: As many as 43,762 more people vaccinated against COVID-19 here on Sunday.

According to District Health Officer, 1,887,823 people had administered corona vaccine till now at 37 designated centres and camps. He said that 43,623 general public and 139 healthcare workers had been vaccinated yesterday out of which 31,768 general public had been vaccinated first, 11,855 second and 19 healthcare workers administered the first and 120 administered the second dose of corona.

Power shutdown notice: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown notice for Monday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Bagaywala and Umar Garden feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Fakharabad and Lahore Road feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 6am to 11am while Torianwala feeder linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Zafar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 5am to 9am on Monday (August 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mochiwal feeder linked with 132-KV Kadlathi grid station and Kukrani feeder originating from 66-KV Jahania Shah grid station will also remain suspended from 7am to 2pm on August 30.