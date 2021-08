LAHORE:The latest book by Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, UET Vice-Chancellor, — Unix: The Textbook, (third edition) — has been ranked 1st in Book authority’s ranking of 73 best Unix eBooks of all time and 2nd in the list of 100 best Unix Books of all time.

According to a press release, Dr Sarwar is the only Pakistani who has achieved such a coveted honour. The book was published in November 2016 by CRC Press/Taylor & Francis (a subsidiary of Informa), Boca Raton, Florida, USA.