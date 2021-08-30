Without proof

My second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was done in the first week of July, in Hub. I tried to download the certificate from the official site but failed. My record hasn’t been entered in the system which shows that I am unvaccinated. I am a teacher by profession, and it is mandatory for all teachers to submit a copy of their vaccination certificates to the principal of their respective colleges. When I had gone for my vaccination, I was given a small piece of paper on which the official present there wrote all the details. However, the paper will not be accepted as a proof of vaccination.

I tried to talk to the relevant authorities at the healthcare department. Officials there told me that they’re not authorised to update the said information. The Balochistan government should rectify these issues at the earliest.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub