Convene parliament session on Afghanistan, PPP asks govt

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday demanded the government convene a session of the parliament on the Afghanistan issue. “Afghanistan's land should not be used against Pakistan. At present, the government lacks a foreign policy and the country is facing diplomatic isolation,” said PPP Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi while addressing a press conference here. He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi “says what he can do by going to the UN”. “This government voted for Indian in the UN. Pakistan is isolated, foreign policy has failed,” he alleged. He said the Afghan refugees were a big problem for Pakistan. “We appreciate the armed forces for fencing the Pak-Afghan border,” he said. He said Imran Khan had snatched employment from the poor people.