IHC summons report on govt policy to ban TikTok on Sept 20

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned report on September 20 about policy of government to ban TikTok.

In the 4-page written order, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed the PTA to get information from the prime minister and federal cabinet regarding policy to ban TikTok and submit report on it in the court on September 20.

The court order stated that PTA could not present any appropriate justification regarding ban on TikTok. The counsel for PTA told the court that issue of ban on TikTok was not placed before the cabinet. He said that the access to TikTok is also possible through other means of technology.

The court adjourned the hearing till September 20 after deputy attorney general pleaded more time to submit reply in this regard.