Govt failed to deliver at all levels: Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani

MULTAN: Opposition leader in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that the government has failed to deliver at all levels.

Talking to different delegations which visited his house to condole with him on the death of his cousin, Gilani said that the PTI-led government came into power with a promise of 10 million jobs, but the three-year performance of the government had exposed that employees were being expelled from their jobs. He told that 26,000 employees of the Sui Southern Gas had been fired on just one notice.

Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the PPP gave jobs to the people in every era and made the people prosperous by increasing the record in salaries and would continue to do that after coming into power once again.

He said that skyrocketing prices had crushed the masses. Gilani said that the prices of medicines had gone up by 40pc, which was injustice with the people. Pharmaceutical companies had also been allowed to increase prices after every 15 days, he alleged.

Gilani said that the promises made by the government regarding the economy had proved just a bundle of lies during the three years of PTI-led government. He claimed that the PPP was the largest democratic party in the country which always resolved the people’s problems.