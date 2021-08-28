Man arrested in fraud cases in Mardan

MARDAN: An accused wanted by police in several districts of the province in fraud cases was arrested here on Friday.

An official statement said that the arrestee Syed Harish Shah, a sales manager in a Suzuki showroom in Nowshera district, had allegedly minted millions of rupees from people in the name of vehicles’ purchase and sales.

It said that after receiving complaints, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah formed a team to arrest the accused. The complainants, Mian Nazir, Latifur Rehman, and Zeeshan Arshad claimed that they had been swindled of millions of rupees by Haris.