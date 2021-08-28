Waziristan youth leader targetted, killed

MIRANSHAH: A known social activist and youth body leader of North Waziristan was targetted and killed here on Friday, official sources said.

According to police, the Youth of Waziristan, a vibrant social organisation’s leader, Noor Islam Dawar, was targetted by unidentified assailants when he was heading to his native village, Malgaan from Mir Ali Bazaar.

Eye-witnesses said he was seriously injured after hit by gunshots. The attackers escaped after committing the crime. The local people shifted the wounded youth leader to Mir Ali Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The Youth of Waziristan’s other office-bearers and members condemned the killing of their leader. The demanded the government to arrest the perpetrators of the crime and brought them to justice.