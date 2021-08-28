Become an active citizen

Rawalpindi residents have the power sometimes more than they realize, to change things around them and voice their opinion. There is a way in which they can bring about change. They should stop blaming start acting.

Those of us, who blame the government for the city or neighbourhood’s problems, are many. All of us, at least once in our lives, have blamed the government for the poor conditions of the roads, for garbage piling up in the corner of a building, and ten other civic issues.

However, have we ever stopped and asked ourselves if we too are a part of the problem? In most cases, governments and citizens share equal responsibility for things going terribly wrong in the city.

“So, what is our role as a citizen? Speaking up. Finding the right channel to address our grievances. Most of the local government agencies have call centres, apps and websites through which we can report issues and get involved. These agencies are also quite active on social media. All we need to do is tag them in a post or write to them and they will raise the issue on our behalf,” says Maqsood Jafari.

“Do all the problems get solved in a matter of a few hours? That depends on many factors, such as the ward’s level of development or the kind of issue reported. Nevertheless, do not get discouraged if the issue is not solved immediately. Have patience, follow up, and do not lose hope. Would you like to go a step ahead? Join your area’s Residents Welfare Association,” says Zafar Mehdi.

“It is the fundamental duty of every citizen to protect and improve the neighbourhood environment and to make efforts for the solution of city problems. From conserving water and caring for children, women, and elders, ensuring that they are given the needed support in time. There are several ways in which we can make living easier for the city residents,” says Musharraf Zaidi.

“Thanks to social media, every day we receive a huge amount of information. Even though this has undeniable benefits and rewards, as responsible citizens, we should have the ability to sift truth from falsehood and the intellectual accountability for the information we pass on to others. In simple terms, if you receive a link to a piece of news and you’re not sure if it is true or fake, think twice before forwarding it,” says Ghazanfar Ali.

Rida-e-Fatima says, “Encouraging others is a beneficial act. If you are an active citizen, there is one important facet of active citizenship i.e. influencing others to change and make a change. In order to make an impact, you should encourage your friends, family, and neighbours to act for social change, thus creating a community of active citizens.