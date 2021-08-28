Three sent to jail on remand for ‘stealing Rs2m from bank’

A judicial magistrate on Friday remanded three suspects to jail in a case pertaining to stealing Rs2 million from a bank in Saddar.

South district judicial magistrate Waheed Ahmed sent Shehzad, Hussain and Jaffar to jail in judicial custody and sought from the investigation officer a charge sheet against them within two weeks.

Earlier, the IO presented the suspects to the court along with a progress report regarding the investigation. He told the court that an accomplice of the suspects was on the run. He sought time to arrest him.

A week ago, two million rupees were stolen from a counter of a private bank in the Bohri Bazaar area. The suspects were arrested with the help of CCTV footage from the bank. Police claimed that the three during the interrogation admitted the theft and said that they had purchased two motorcycles, one car and one rickshaw from the stolen money. According to the IO, the suspects were habitual criminals and had been to jail in different times in similar cases.