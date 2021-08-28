Governor Chaudhry Sarwar confers Governor Awards on 29 personalities

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has conferred "Governor Awards" upon 29 personalities, including eminent social activist Faisal Edhi and Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, for their outstanding services in various fields.

During a ceremony at Governor’s House on Friday, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar gave away Governor Awards to Faisal Edhi of Edhi Foundation, Justice (retired) Nasira Javaid Iqbal for services for provision of timely justice, social activist Kiran Aleem Khan, Entrepreneur Shehla Javaid Akram for supporting women in the business sector, Vice-Chairman of One Vision, Four Goals Imran Saleemi, Musarrat Misbah for rehabilitation of acid victims, Darman Ashraf for services during coronavirus pandemic and Deeba Shahnawaz Akhtar of Rescue 1122, Lady Golf PGF Chairperson Asma Afzal Shami, Pasban Welfare Centre former Chairperson, Mrs Shamshad Shahnawaz in recognition of their social services.

Governor Awards were given to Faiza Khurram for services in the health sector and Mohsin Mukhtar for services in the education sector. Prof Balqis Sabir, Prof Marham Malik, Punjab Girls Guide’s Salma Sajid for training women, Dr Muhammad Nadeem Khawaja, Nighat Shakir, Dr Aneesa Fatima and Dr Adnan Gilani foroutstanding services in the health sector.

Superior University Rector Dr Sumaira Rehman, Dr Waleed Shafqat, Maheen Shahid, Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Muhammad Yasin Khan, Nadra Umer, Shoaib Naeem, Sadia Khan and Mrs Sabahat Rafique were also honoured with Governor Awards.

Mrs Perveen Sarwar was also present.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that those who served humanity were always remembered in history, adding that all those who had been given authority and position by Allah Almighty should do justice with the responsibility given to them. He said that it was the responsibility of every Pakistani to play his/her role in the development and stability of the country. Pakistan is facing many challenges and these circumstances can only be overcome through collective efforts .

The governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ehsas Programme, Kaamyab Jawan Programme and Koi Bhooka Na Soye programme were also aimed at serving the humanity, adding that there was no political discrimination in execution of public welfare projects. All resources are being utilised for the prosperity of the people in a transparent manner, he said.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar congratulated the award winners and said that there could be no greater service than the service to humanity. The philanthropists have done a great service during the coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding that from the platform of Governor’s House, a charity of Rs10 billion was done.

Perveen Sarwar said that her life's mission was solely to serve the humanity and empower women for which she was working through Sarwar Foundation, Women Peace Council and HunarGah.

“Today, Sarwar Foundation is the largest charitable organisation in Pakistan that is providing free clean drinking water to 2.2 million people,” she said. She said every individual should be encouraged on showing outstanding performance their fields.