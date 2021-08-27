The bop signs MoU with PPOD for Provision of Subsidized Loans Under Kamyab Jawan

karchi: The Bank of Punjab has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD) for the provision of subsidized loans for Digital Franchised Post Office (DFPO) under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme to Applicants Shortlisted and referred by PMKJ-YES. Under the MOU, PPOD shall act as a lead generator for BOP while BOP would act as a mandate finance provider under PMKJ-YES to the applicants shortlisted and referred by PPOD for provision of subsidized loans. BOP will also impart any required training to PPOD for creating awareness among Applicants Shortlisted regarding PMKJ-YES and application submission for DFPOs.

The MoU was formally signed at the Postal Staff College Auditorium in Islamabad by Mr. Khawar Ansari (Group Head, Treasury & FI - BOP) and Rana Hassan Akhtar (Additional Director General Operations) of PPOD. Mr. Zafar Masud, President & CEO - The Bank of Punjab, Mr. Usman Dar - SAPM Youth Affairs & Mr. Murad Saeed - Minister for Communication & Postal Services were also present at the event to grace the occasion.