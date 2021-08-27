Delay in LB elections: ECP committee to ponder minimising provinces role

ISLAMABAD: Irked by indifferent attitude of provincial governments towards the Election Commission of Pakistan and perpetual postponement of local bodies’ elections on various grounds, the ECP has formed a committee to furnish recommendations on timely and effective dispensation of its responsibilities.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan presided over by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The proposed committee will be headed by the special secretary Election Commission, and its members