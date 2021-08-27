WAPDA employees protest proposed privatisation

PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Union staged a demonstration against the proposed privatization of WAPDA, delay in the appointment and undue political interference.

Led by provincial chairman of the union, Haji Mohammad Iqbal, secretary, Noorul Amin Haiderzai and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

The participants urged the government to stop proposed privitisation of WAPDA, and unnecessarily delay the appointment.

The speakers observed that the privatization of WAPDA would further increase the rate of electricity and enhance problems of the people.

Terming it an injustice, the speakers asked the government to withdraw anti- people decision. They warned the government to stage demonstrations in Islamabad on September 15 if their demands were not accepted.