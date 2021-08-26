Electrification and water supply to Media Colony assured

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Director-General Ammara Khan on Wednesday visited the Peshawar Media Colony and assured the journalist community of completion of electrification work and provision of water supply to the residential colony on a priority basis.

She visited the colony to see the progress of ongoing electrical work and learn about the ground situation.

Ammara Khan said the electrification work was nearing completion. She directed the water and sanitation department of the PDA to start working on tube-wells so that the colony has a water supply.

“Insha Allah, I will keep it on my radar so that people can start constructing their houses,” assures the PDA chief. After assuming charge of the PDA chief, Ammara Khan has been taking interest in resolving longstanding issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first residential colony for the working journalists.

She took a personal interest and initiated electrification work in the colony and work on the tube- wells to facilitate plot holders to start constructing their houses.

The majority of the people are waiting for the electricity and water supply to the colony so that they can start constructing houses.

It was in 2007 when the then chief minister Akram Khan Durrani had announced the residential colony for the Peshawar-based journalists but all the successive governments ignored it during their tenures. It is an extension of the Regi Model Town.

Each journalist was allotted seven marla plots in the colony which chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti later increased to 10 marla during his tenure.

He, however, failed to provide electricity and water supply to the colony. The first provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) headed by Pervez Khattak also avoided to complete the remaining civil work in the colony. The present PTI government, led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, paid huge funds for electrification and completing remaining civil work in the colony that helped increase the value and prices of plots there.