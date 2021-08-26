PPP MPA concerned over Afghan situation

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi has expressed concern over the rapidly changing security situation in Afghanistan.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that after the withdrawal of US-led forces from Afghanistan and sudden takeover of Kabul by Taliban would affect the situation in the region including Pakistan. “The important situation must be discussed in the parliament so that the representatives of people can take the people into confidence and a unanimous decision is made,” he added.The PPP MPA said he had already moved a motion in the provincial assembly to discuss the existing situation.