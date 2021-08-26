Najmuddin reiterates commitment to unite PPP workers

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Najmuddin Khan has reiterated his commitment to reorganise the party and pursue all the dissidents and old workers throughout the province.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s secretariat on Wednesday, he said those who think of eliminating PPP were living in a fool’s paradise. He claimed that the PPP was a major political party and he would visit each worker to come forward for the party cause.

PPP central leader Faisal Karim Kundi, provincial general secretary Shuja Khan, secretary information Amjad Afridi, deputy secretary Malik Tamash Khan, coordination secretary Farzand Wazir and other activists were also present.

On the occasion, former MPA from DI Khan Kishwar announced joining PPP and reposed confidence in the central and provincial leadership of the party.

Faisal Karim Kundi claimed that they were working to strengthen the party and former elected representatives were also joining their party. He said PPP would emerge victorious in the coming elections. He said the so-called champion of health reforms did not know that Nowsheran Burki was running the health system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through WhatsApp from America. He challenged the KP government to compare its health system with that of the Sindh government.

The PTI rulers, he said, had ruined education system while the NAB has become an institution, which kidnapped people for ransom

Kundi observed that dozens of mega corruption scandals were unearthed but it did not punish a single person up till now. He posed a question as to who would punish those responsible in mega corruption scandals. He said the PTI government had given extension to the NAB chairman but nobody knows for how long.

He asked the government to tell the nation as to which daily use item had been made cheaper for people and where 10 million jobs had gone. Speaking on the occasion, the newly entrant former MPA Kishwar said he was impressed with the PPP ideology as it has always worked for minorities and they were standing with minorities.