‘Psychological Autopsy of Suicide Cases’ launched: 60pc teenagers committing suicides in Tharparkar

SUKKUR: A medical report, ‘Psychological Autopsy of Suicide Cases,’ was launched on Monday, revealing an alarming 60 percent of the suicide victims in district Tharparkar to be teenagers.

The study was conducted by top psychiatrists from the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Science, Dow University, Sir Cowasjee Institute of Psychiatry with the help of Sindh Mental Health Authority (SMHA) and Thar Foundation.

According to the report, as many as 24 percent of the victims manifested different stages of mental illness, while only nine percent had taken loans. According to the report, 60 percent of the victims ranged in age from 10 to 20 years while 36 percent were from 21 to 30 years. As many as 40 percent of the desperate souls belonged to lower income groups and were mostly unskilled laborers, including peasants, daily wagers, and small-scale business owners.

Explaining the method of suicide, the study found 73 percent of the victims hanged themselves and 36 percent had expressed a prior wish to die. The female-to-male ratio was 4:1. Around 45 percent of the victims were women and 15 percent males had no formal education. Of the women, 60 percent were housewives.

The report described 52 percent suicides to be planned, while 48 percent were sudden and impulsive actions as described by family members. Among the victims, 15 percent had attempted suicide previously. Most of the suicides were reported in April and May.

Dr. Prof. Syed Haider Raza Naqvi of Dow University, Karachi, said the case study of district Tharparkar would be helpful in preventing suicide cases. Mohsin Babbar of Thar Foundation said the report demands provision of extensive mental health in the district, as tragically 76 percent of those committing suicide never consulted psyciatrists at any stage.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of Sindh Mental Health Authority, Senator Dr. Karim Khawaja said the psychiatric autopsy has portrayed real reasons for suicides, adding the study will help formulate policies to prevent suicide prevention through legislation. Dr. Khawaja said the Government of Sindh must come up with legislation by introducing the Suicide Prevention Act and amending Section 325 of the PPC to decriminalise suicide.

MPA Faqir Sher Muhammad said parents and other heirs of the suicide victims insist on not registering cases and avoid conducting autopsy. He demanded legislation to properly investigate suicide cases by police and mental health professionals.