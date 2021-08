LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of three Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank police officers on Monday. According to the notification, DIG Traffic Punjab Imran Mahmood has been transferred and posted as Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad, City Police Officer Faisalabad Capt. (R) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry as DIG Operations Lahore and Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, DIG Highway Patrol Punjab, as CTO Faisalabad.