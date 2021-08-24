Protest staged against torture on youths in Hangu

HANGU: Traders, shopkeepers and local residents staged a protest demonstration and blocked the main road for four hours against the torture on four youths of Palosa area on Monday.

The protesters said that the police had severely tortured four youths identified as Shahid Noor, Muhammad Mudassir, Muhammad Shoaib and Salman, residents of Darwezi in Palosa area. They said that the youths were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Hangu, from where Shahid Noor was later referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of his serious condition. The situation took an ugly turn when the police fired shots into the air to disperse the protesters. The protesters demanded action against the police personnel. Meanwhile, District Police Officer Ikramullah Khan said that a cop had been suspended after a case was registered against the police personnel.