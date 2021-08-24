No objection to India’s cordial ties with Afghanistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday Pakistan had no objection to India and Afghanistan developing cordial relations, as he stressed international community must restore ties with Afghanistan for the betterment of its people.

“India has to give up its shallow thinking. We do not object to India’s good relations with Afghanistan. Our focus in Afghanistan is not on a single group,” the foreign minister said in a statement on the current situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi emphasised Pakistan and neighbouring countries of the region wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan but anti-peace forces and “spoilers” were still active in Afghanistan.The foreign minister said Indian media made a fuss over his ‘visit’ to Kabul. He called out the Indian media for not confirming facts before reporting on anything. “I did not go to Kabul, but held important meetings on Afghanistan in Pakistan,” Qureshi clarified.

He said he had a discussion with the EU foreign policy chief on Sunday, in which he was briefed over Pakistan’s assistance in Kabul. In addition to that, the foreign minister said he would visit Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and had already spoken to China on the matter.

“Afghanistan is a multi-ethnic country. There are Pashtuns and people of other ethnicities there. The government that has emerged in Afghanistan should be one that is broad-based and inclusive,” he emphasised.

He said Pakistan desired a better future for Afghanistan and supported a conducive environment to help Afghan people achieve the goals of development and prosperity, adding the protection of the lives of the people in Afghanistan and the sanctity of human rights was of utmost importance.