PHC CJ condoles death of ex-judge

NOWSHERA: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan visited the residence of former chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court Riaz Ahmad Khan to offer condolences to his family on his death.

The former judge died from the coronavirus on Saturday and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Nowshera Kalan. Justice Roohul Amin, Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Shakil Ahmad, Justice Syed Mohammad Attique Shah and Justice Viqar Ahmad of the Peshawar High Court, senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and others visited the residence of the deceased judge to offer condolences.