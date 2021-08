LAHORE: The Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 will take place at Punjab Tennis Academy here from Monday (today).

Players from across Punjab will be in action in the following categories: Boys U18, Boys U18 Doubles, Girls U18, Boys U14, Boys U14 Doubles, Boys / Girls U12, Boys / Girls U10, Boys / Girls U8 and Boys / Girls U6. All final matches will be played on August 27.