PSB rejects boxing federation request for funds

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has rejected Pakistan Boxing Federation’s (PBF) demand for funds to hire a foreign coach.

PSB in response to PBF demand said that it did not recognise the present setup of the boxing federation as it was not recognised by the international boxing body (AIBA).

A PSB official said, “It is stated that AIBA on 18.03.2021 had categorically stated that it does not recognize any faction of Pakistan Boxing Federation because elections conducted on January 24, 2021 were in violation of AIBA guidelines, as they did not give equal opportunity to the participants to contest the elections.

“AIBA in its letter had directed in unequivocal terms that fresh elections should be conducted within three months but PBF has not held fresh elections as directed by AIBA. PSB would therefore, not recognize the Pakistan Boxing Federation until it is given a go ahead by AIBA,” he said.