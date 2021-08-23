Commercialisation key developmental output of science, technology: Shibli

Islamabad : Gains from Science and Technology should grow exponentially to benefit nations, especially through commercialization of research. Pakistan and other developing countries need to make concerted efforts in this regard to aid their development process.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, expressed his vision and advised on key matters relating to S&T-led national development during a visit to the Secretariat of Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), Islamabad, says a press release.

Apart from the Federal Secretary MoST, Dr. Akhtar Nazir, who is also the incumbent Executive Director COMSATS, the Minister was accompanied by Additional Secretary MoST, Major Qaiser Majeed Malik.

During the meeting, the officials of the Ministry received briefing on COMSATS and its functions and role as intergovernmental organization of the countries of the South. The presentation was given by senior officials of COMSATS Secretariat. The briefing thoroughly introduced COMSATS as an international organization focused at S&T-led development. The high-level delegation was informed about COMSATS’ mandate and mission; statutory bodies and forums; engagements of the Secretariat; flagship projects; international programs and activities; outreach mechanisms and publications. Post briefing discussions focused at bringing efficacy and efficiency in COMSATS’ programs and operations. In this context, matters related to establishment, administration and finances received greater attention. An overview of COMSATS’ financial position was given by Director Finance who also made key recommendations to improve the current position of COMSATS.

The case of COMSATS Internet Services (CIS), established in 1996, also came under microscopic view, and a strong need was felt by the Ministry leadership to take radical measures to turnaround this pioneer internet service provider (ISP) of Pakistan.

Dr. Nazir, who also chairs one of COMSATS’ statutory organs in his ex-officio capacity, noted that international S&T organizations including those based in Pakistan have a long way to go for adapting to the needs of 21st century that it has presented in the last two decades. He hoped COMSATS is cognizant of this need and will make leaps in this direction in the coming years.