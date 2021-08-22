JUI-S for recognising Taliban govt

LAHORE: JUI-S president Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani has called on the world, especially Pakistan to immediately recognise the Taliban government and establish diplomatic relations to help them stabilise peace and economy in the country suffering from war for over four decades.

It is imperative upon Pakistan and the world to provide every moral and material support to Taliban who came to power through masses support without shedding blood, he said while addressing the party’s Central Majlis-e-Shoora meeting here Saturday. He said Taliban won the hearts of Afghan people by announcing a general amnesty and protection to the rights of women, minorities and foreign missions, after taking over Kabul.

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, who is head of Defence Pakistan Council, a platform of nearly 20 religious parties, said the meeting decided to convene all parties’ conference of religious and political parties at Islamabad soon to discuss the problems faced by Taliban and chalk out a strategy to extend cooperation.

The meeting paid tributes to Taliban victory against combined armies of 50 developed western nations after 20-year war, declaring it triumph of the Islamic ideology over secularism and the vision of late Maulana Samiul Haq and other proponents of this ideology.

Through resolutions the JUI-S Central Majlis-e-Shoora demanded the Taliban (1) discharge as per their traditions the foremost responsibility of protecting lives, properties and dignity of all Afghan people (2), just as they conquered all territories with public support without bloodshed, same method should be employed for conquering the rest of Afghanistan, (3) special privileges be given to the women, children and elderly people and their basic rights must be taken care of, (4) open educational institutions for all, including women and start healthcare facilities in hospitals, (5) protect the rights of minorities at all costs, ensure their religious freedom, and maintain atmosphere of religious harmony which they have already begun, (6) ensure the security of the international development organizations that play a role in country’s development and work with them in reconstruction of Afghanistan, (7) ensure the discharge of the responsibility of protecting all embassies and diplomatic staff, (8) ensure freedom of expression and media, and safety of journalists, (9) acknowledge the fact that Pakistan was the most affected by the US invasion of Afghanistan as mosques, seminaries and Islamists suffered and martyred like Maulana Samiul Haq, such sacrifices should be appreciated and support the healthcare workers working against epidemics in Afghanistan.

The meeting decided to hold Maulana Samiul Haq Shaheed Conference on November 2 and constituted a committee to finalise arrangements. The meeting directed all the provincial bodies to immediately convene meetings to prepare for coming local bodies elections and the Maulana Samiul Haq Shaheed Conference.