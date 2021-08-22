Contractor for BRTS Red Line being hired: CM

The contract for doing civil works of the Red Line section of the Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) project in Karachi will be awarded next week and a similar initiative is being taken for the BRTS Yellow Line, which is good news for the people of Karachi.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting on the development projects being executed at the CM House on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah, KMC Administrator Murtaza Wahab, Chairperson Sindh Planning and Development Board Shireen Narejo and Sindh Transport Secretary Shariq Ahmed.

The CM was told on the occasion that the consultant for launching the civil work of the BRTS Red Line section was being appointed next week, and the Transport Department was also hiring a contractor to start the work.

The Red Line BRTS is a 26-kilometre-long corridor starting from the airport to the Numasih road traffic intersection and is being launched with the assistance of the World Bank.

Yellow Line

The meeting also decided to finalise all the formalities to hire a consultant and contractors for the BRTS Yellow Line so that its work could also be started.

The Yellown Line is a 21 kilometre-long BRTS system starting from Korangi to Numaish.