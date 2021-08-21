Afghans have to devise acceptable political structure: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday urged the stakeholders in Afghanistan to work towards achieving a politically inclusive solution acceptable to all.

“The world, including Pakistan, wants peace and stability in Afghanistan and thus stresses the need for negotiations leading to a political structure, which is acceptable and owned by all,” he said in a statement.

Qureshi said restoration of peace and normalcy in Afghanistan was in the interest of the region.

He said Pakistan was committed to improving the situation in Afghanistan and mentioned that the country’s ambassador in Kabul was in constant touch with the high-ups and the relevant people.

He once again warned that some anti-peace forces were playing the role of “spoilers” and stressed that the responsibility lay with the Afghans not to let such elements work against them.

“The people of Afghanistan want peace and it is up to them to decide about their future,” he said.

The foreign minister urged the regional countries to sit together on the issue and mentioned that his upcoming visit to the neighboring states in the next few days was aimed at working out a comprehensive strategy after necessary consultations.

He said all eyes were on the evolving situation of Afghanistan, adding that different groups in Afghanistan needed to rise above their vested interests and give priority to the betterment of their nation.

Qureshi said Pakistan would never like to repeat the mistakes of 90s regarding Afghanistan and said the government was determined to play an effective role for resumption of peace in the war-torn country.

Earlier Qureshi received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea Chung Eui-yong.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s role as one of the largest contributors to the United Nations peacekeeping operations, Chung invited Foreign Minister Qureshi to chair one of the sessions of the 2021 peacekeeping ministerial to be hosted by the Republic of Korea in December.

“The two foreign ministers discussed the current situation in Afghanistan. While sharing Pakistan’s perspective, the foreign minister said that the situation had changed significantly within a short span of time,” said the Foreign Office.

Qureshi said in the prevailing circumstances, it was extremely important to ensure safety and security of the Afghan people and protection of the rights of all Afghans.

He emphasized the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward.

Qureshi added that it was equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people.

He added that Pakistan would remain engaged with the Republic of Korea and other international partners in promoting efforts for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He also assured that Pakistan will extend every possible assistance to the Korean side in evacuation of their diplomatic staff and other nationals from Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, the foreign minister said Pakistan highly valued its relationship with the Republic of Korea, having several strands of collaboration including political, economic and cultural. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to take the bilateral relationship to a new level.

Expressing satisfaction over the current level of engagement, the two foreign ministers agreed upon the need for enhancing the high-level engagements between the two countries.

Qureshi had another telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod of Denmark.

Views were exchanged on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said full support was being extended to the Danish government in its evacuation efforts and underlined the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

Meanwhile, Chinese Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, met Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

The two sides reviewed the latest situation in Afghanistan. The foreign secretary shared Pakistan’s perspective, stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

He said in the given situation, safety, security and protection of rights of Afghans as well as stability and an inclusive political settlement were of critical importance.

The foreign secretary underlined that the current situation necessitated sustained international engagement with Afghanistan, including for humanitarian assistance and economic sustenance.