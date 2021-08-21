Silence against critics not an option: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday maintained that they could not remain silent on efforts to make Pakistan a target of criticism.

“These conspiracies are being hatched by those who have been a hurdle in achieving peace in the region,” he observed.

He that Pakistan would continue to play its part for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Peace in Afghanistan is in interests of the region particularly for people of Afghanistan,” the COAS while addressing faculty and cadets of the Pakistan Military (Academy PMA) Kakul said.

General Bajwa reviewed the Flag Presentation Parade and awarded Battalion Standard to 4th Pakistan Battalion which was raised on 10th of October 2016. General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed hope that Taliban would fulfill their promises made to international community with regard to rights of women and human rights in general and would also not allow use of Afghanistan’s soil against any other country.

The Army Chief reiterated that they could not forget Kashmiri people during the month of independence saying that Pakistanis would always stand with them. He said that it should be clear on the international community that peace in the region would remain a dream till peaceful and

fair resolution of Kashmir issue.

The COAS also mentioned that the people of the Subcontinent should always remember that leaders of freedom movement wanted a safe, independent, peaceful and prosperous region, a region where the newly independent states could live with peace,” he said.

However, he said that concept of an independent and peaceful region had become hostage to extremist thinking which was prevailing in the neigbouring country.

Addressing the faculty and cadets, the COAS lauded PMA’s role as the premier training institution of Pakistan Army and commended the faculty and staff for maintaining high standards of training and grooming the young leaders that form backbone of Pakistan Army.

Dilating upon future challenges in view of changing dynamics of warfare, COAS advised the cadets to wholeheartedly focus on training and keep themselves abreast with the latest advancements in technology to prove equal to the task. He also maintained that Pakistan Army is aware of challenges being faced by the country and is ready to meet them.

The COAS said Pakistan Army is proud of its young officers who continue to lead their men from the front with courage and devotion to defend the freedom of motherland.