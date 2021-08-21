Another endangered Bengal Lizard released into wild

Islamaba:Another endangered Bengal Monitor Lizard after its rehabilitation has been released into the forest area in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the details, Bengal Monitor Lizards has been listed as ‘threatened’ species under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) also rescued a Bengal Monitor Lizard in June this year from the crowd that wanted to kill it. Later, it was rehabilitated and released into the natural environment.

An official said that Bengal Monitor Lizard is now a rare species because the local people have got involved in its poaching and killing for so many reasons including its demand among the local ‘hakeems’.

The cost of the Monitor Lizard depends on its weight, size, and its gender. Its meat is used for food as many believe it is good for the muscles. Its oil and fat are extracted and sold for their medicinal properties.

The official said that Bengal Monitor Lizard was spotted in the national park after a long time during the lockdown period, adding “The lockdowns in the capital city helped bring back various wildlife species in the national park such as Monitor Lizard.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the IWMB has no proper rehabilitation centre for the wildlife species but despite that it has been putting in its best efforts to rehabilitate them to ensure their survival.

The official said when the winter season would start Bengal Monitor Lizards would start searching habitats for their hibernation as they never move in the cold environment.

“We are finalising a plan for the construction of a proper wildlife rehabilitation centre in the national park. The plan will also include some other vital features and it would be implemented by the financial help to be provided by the climate change ministry,” the official said.